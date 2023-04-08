Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Intel were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Intel by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,136,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $107,555,000 after buying an additional 589,532 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.81. 28,551,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,799,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

