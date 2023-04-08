Internet Computer Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $18.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00017536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062722 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039318 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007029 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003062 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001218 BTC.
Internet Computer Token Profile
Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,363,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,513,523 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.
