Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.22. 936,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,130,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.