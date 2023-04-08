Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.05. 46,916,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,752,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $356.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

