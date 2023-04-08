Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.31. 328,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,718. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

