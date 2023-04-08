Investec Lowers Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) to Hold

Investec cut shares of Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Exxaro Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EXXAF opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Exxaro Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10.
About Exxaro Resources
