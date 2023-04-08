Investec Lowers Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Investec cut shares of Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Exxaro Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXXAF opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Exxaro Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

About Exxaro Resources

(Get Rating)

Exxaro Resources Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Coal, Energy, Ferrous, TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals, and Other. The Coal segment comprises commercial Waterberg and Mpumalanga, tied, and other operations. The Energy segment involves in the equity interest from LightApp.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.