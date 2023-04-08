Investec Lowers Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) to Hold

Investec cut shares of Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Exxaro Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXXAF opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Exxaro Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

About Exxaro Resources



Exxaro Resources Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Coal, Energy, Ferrous, TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals, and Other. The Coal segment comprises commercial Waterberg and Mpumalanga, tied, and other operations. The Energy segment involves in the equity interest from LightApp.

