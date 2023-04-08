iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 4.8% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cowa LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,914. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.