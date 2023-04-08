iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.78. 714,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

