iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 1,526,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,145,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

