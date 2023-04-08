iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.02 and last traded at $86.09. 3,553,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,212,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt issued by emerging-market countries with more than $1B outstanding and at least two years remaining in maturity.

