iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,713,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.