iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lifted by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $224.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $249.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

