iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 69,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWF traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,681. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $274.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.