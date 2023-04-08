iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $88.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

