iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 539,098 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,621,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV remained flat at $110.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,425. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.