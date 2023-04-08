J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 20,359,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,060,212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

