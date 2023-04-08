J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $315,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.