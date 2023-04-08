J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $315,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.81. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.