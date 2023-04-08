Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,879,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 123,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

