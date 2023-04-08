Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

