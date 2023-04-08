Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 617.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $145.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $222.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,755 shares of company stock valued at $35,896,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.