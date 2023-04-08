Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.32 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $148,285.95 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01194626 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,130.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

