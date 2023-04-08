JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $150.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

