JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $271,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after acquiring an additional 160,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,110,000 after acquiring an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,447 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,725. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

