JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,293 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

