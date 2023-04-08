JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 158 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.53. 2,681,142 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

