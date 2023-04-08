JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 480 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 340,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after buying an additional 46,325 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.43 and its 200-day moving average is $343.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.