John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

WLY stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 102,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

