John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.0 %
WLY stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons
In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.