JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $37.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSE MCB opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 20,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

