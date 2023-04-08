JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Price Target to $9.00

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Price Performance
NYSE:NTCO opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
