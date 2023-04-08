JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Price Target to $9.00

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Price Performance

NYSE:NTCO opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

About Natura &Co

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 182,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Natura &Co by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the period. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

