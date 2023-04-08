Kava Price Hits $0.85 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $402.90 million and $9.07 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00062430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 472,204,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,198,077 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

