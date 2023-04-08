Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kemper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,020,000 after purchasing an additional 719,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kemper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kemper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.