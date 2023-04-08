Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
KMPR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.75.
Kemper Price Performance
Shares of KMPR stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kemper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,020,000 after purchasing an additional 719,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kemper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kemper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.