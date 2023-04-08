Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kidpik Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ PIK opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.66. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kidpik during the first quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik in the third quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

