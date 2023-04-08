Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Featured Articles

