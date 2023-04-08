KlayUniverse Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $2,953.86 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08928682 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,271.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

