Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KOD opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

