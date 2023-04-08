Kokoswap (KOKO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $136.76 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Kokoswap has a market cap of $136.76 million and $68,728.75 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

