Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and $627,206.80 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00137862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00055901 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

