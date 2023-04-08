Kuniko Limited (ASX:KNI) Insider Purchases A$47,000.00 in Stock

Kuniko Limited (ASX:KNI – Get Rating) insider Maja McGuire acquired 100,000 shares of Kuniko stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,000.00 ($31,972.79).

Kuniko Stock Performance

Kuniko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kuniko Limited engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Scandinavia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Feøy nickel project; Skuterud cobalt project; and Copper project, which include Vangrøfta, Undal, and Nyberget mining tenements. The company was formerly known as Koppar Resources Europe Pty Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuniko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuniko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.