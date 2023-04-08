Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:LW opened at $106.86 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $109.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $1,917,363. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

