Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,614,320 shares changing hands.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.33.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

