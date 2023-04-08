Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,615 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

STIP opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

