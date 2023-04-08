Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.14

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 5465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, UBS Group cut Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

