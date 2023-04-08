Linear (LINA) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $147.30 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

