Litecoin Cash Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $277.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,435,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,396,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00386823 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $349.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

