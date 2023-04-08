Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.56 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $90.34 or 0.00322012 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and $326.90 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,663,527 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

