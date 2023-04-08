Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Trading Up 29.3%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) traded up 29.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 445,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 640,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Lottery.com Stock Up 29.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lottery.com by 142.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 758,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

