LUXO Price Tops $0.0614 on Major Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $2,775.40 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

