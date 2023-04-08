Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.63

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.63 and traded as low as $51.88. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 83,687 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading

