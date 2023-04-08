Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.63

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.63 and traded as low as $51.88. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 83,687 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 741.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 181.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading

