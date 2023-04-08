Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Decreased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,776,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,050,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after buying an additional 2,151,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 7,877,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,567,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

